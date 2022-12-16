Avidity Biosciences prices upsized $207M stock offering

Dec. 16, 2022 4:04 AM ETAvidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) has priced an underwritten public offering of 12M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.25/share.
  • All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Avidity.
  • The gross proceeds to Avidity from the offering are expected to be $207M.
  • Offering is expected to close on or about December 20, 2022.
  • Underwriters are granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.8M shares of common stock.
  • Net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: to fund the research and development of its development programs, to continue development work associated with advancing its AOC platform and for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier, Avidity Biosciences dips 5% on $150M public offering.

