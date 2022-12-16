Eurozone downturn eases and inflation pressures fall as supply improves
- The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Eurozone PMI Composite Output Index rose for a second successive month in December, increasing from 47.8 in November to a four-month high of 48.8, according to the preliminary ‘flash’ reading, a 4-month high.
- The sector’s activity index rose from 48.5 to a four-month high of 49.1, indicative of only a modest monthly deterioration of output.
- The manufacturing output index rose to 47.9, a six-month high, against 46.0 in November
- Flash Eurozone Manufacturing PMI at 47.8 (Nov: 47.1), a 3-month high.
- Finally, sentiment for the year ahead remained subdued by historical standards, the future output index running at 55.1 compared to a long-run average of 60.8.
- Commenting on the flash PMI data, Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said: "The manufacturing downturn has moderated especially markedly in December, led by Germany and linked to a combination of improving supply conditions and reduced fears of energy constraints. The service sector malaise has also calmed, in part driven by signs of reduced fears over the cost of living squeeze and, in the financial service sector, reduced concerns over the tightening of financial conditions."
