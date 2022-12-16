Sosei to get $37M upfront from Lilly in pact to discover drugs for diabetes, metabolic diseases

Dec. 16, 2022 4:34 AM ETSosei Group Corporation (SOLTF), LLYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Indianapolis - April 2016: Eli Lilly and Company V

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Japan's Sosei Group (OTCPK:SOLTF) is collaborating with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to discover, develop and commercialize small molecules that modulate novel G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targets linked with diabetes and metabolic diseases.
  • Sosei Heptares will receive an $37M upfront on signing and is eligible to receive development and commercial milestones of up to $694M, plus royalties on global sales.
  • The partnership will use Sosei Heptares' StaR technology and structure-based drug design (SBDD) platform and Indianapolis-based Lilly's drug development and commercialization expertise in diabetes and metabolic diseases.
  • Under the agreement, Sosei Heptares will work on multiple GPCR targets nominated by Lilly to deliver novel target-selective small molecule hit candidates for further development and commercialization.

