European markets marginally down as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions

London -0.41%. UK November retail sales -0.4% vs +0.3% m/m expected.

UK data - December consumer confidence -42 (prior -44).

UK December flash services PMI 50.0 vs 48.5 expected.

Germany -0.71%. Germany December flash manufacturing PMI 47.4 vs 46.3 expected.

France -0.88%. France December flash services PMI 48.1 vs 49.1 expected.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.9% early morning, with all sectors and major bourses posting losses. Tech stocks sheds to lead the losses, followed by telecoms and financial services, which both lost.

Italy 10-year yields climb further to highest in over a month.

Coming up in the session: Eurozone October trade balance data at 1000 GMT and Eurozone November final CPI figures at 1000 GMT.

The European Central Bank moved its key interest rate from 1.5% to 2% on Thursday and said it would start to shrink its balance sheet by around 15 billion euros ($15.9 billion) every month from March 2023 to the end of the second quarter of the year.

The Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank also opted to increase their interest rates by 50 basis points as Europe tries to grapple with high inflation.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.48%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than nine basis point to 2.17%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 3.31%.