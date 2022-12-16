UK Manufacturing PMI hits lowest since May 2020

Dec. 16, 2022 4:52 AM ETEWU, FXB, EWUS, FKU, HEWU, FLGBBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Services PMI rose to 50.0 in December 2022, up from 48.8 in the previous month and above market expectations of 48.5, a preliminary estimate showed.
  • Flash UK PMI Composite Output Index at 49.0 (Nov: 48.2), a 3-month high.
  • Flash UK Manufacturing Output Index at 43.9 (Nov: 44.7), a 4-month low.
  • Flash UK Manufacturing PMI at 44.7 (Nov: 46.5). It was the lowest reading since May 2020, with manufacturing production falling at the sharpest pace since August.
  • New business volumes continued to decline while contributing to a deterioration in order books, with exports among manufacturers falling further.
  • Regarding employment numbers, manufacturing companies shed the most jobs since October 2020 amid a deterioration outlook for growth.
  • On the price front, input costs and output charges rose at the softest pace in 19 and 16 months, respectively.
  • Finally, sentiment among manufacturers improved.
  • ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.

