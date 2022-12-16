Sweden, Germany, United Kingdom jointly acquire 436 BAE Systems BvS10 all-terrain vehicles for $760M
Dec. 16, 2022 5:00 AM ETBAE Systems plc (BAESY), BAESFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sweden, Germany, and the United Kingdom have reached an agreement with BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) to purchase 436 BvS10 all-terrain vehicles for $760M.
- The joint procurement is in support of Arctic operations for the Collaborative All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) program.
- The CATV program includes a framework agreement that could lead to the purchase of more vehicles by the three nations, keeping the BvS10, the world’s leading all-terrain vehicle, in production for many years to come.
- The three-nation acquisition will deliver the 436 vehicles beginning in 2024, with 236 BvS10s going to the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, 140 to the German Federal Ministry of Defence (BAAINBw), and 60 to the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence (MoD).
- The vehicles are based on the latest version of the BvS10 currently operated by Sweden, and will include variants for troop transport, logistics, medical evacuation, recovery, and command and control.
- Sweden is the lead nation and has established a joint procurement office to lead the effort with representatives from all three nations.
- In parallel to this agreement, Sweden is also procuring an additional 40 BvS10s in a separate contract valued at approximately $50M.
