Evotec to get $26M from Bristol Myers as drug projects added under neuroscience pact

Dec. 16, 2022 5:02 AM ETEvotec SE (EVO), BMY, EVOTFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Two unrecognizable businesswomen shaking hands after a meeting

fotostorm

  • Germany's Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) (OTCPK:EVOTF) said it will receive $26M from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) as their collaboration added two additional drug discovery projects and has designated a target-based program for further development.
  • The companies started the collaboration in December 2016 to identify disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
  • Evotec noted that the first program from the partnership, EVT8683, was in-licensed by New York-based Bristol Myers in September 2021, following successful filing of an IND application with the FDA.
  • The collaboration uses Evotec's precision medicine technologies for modality-agnostic drug discovery and development.

Comments

