Eurozone November final CPI was revised to 10.1%, slightly up from a preliminary estimate of 10.0% Y/Y
- The consumer price inflation rate in the Euro Area was revised to 10.1% in November 2022, slightly up from a preliminary estimate of 10.0%.
- The rate slowed for the first time since June 2021 from October's all-time high of 10.6%, but remained well above the European Central Bank's mid-point target of 2.0%, suggesting policymakers will be raising interest rates for some time.
- The core reading is unchanged and remains at a record high at +5% , which vindicates the more hawkish tilt by the ECB yesterday.
- The European Central Bank moved its key interest rate from 1.5% to 2% on Thursday and said it would start to shrink its balance sheet by around 15 billion euros ($15.9 billion) every month from March 2023 to the end of the second quarter of the year.
- The Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank also opted to increase their interest rates by 50 basis points as Europe tries to grapple with high inflation.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.
Comments