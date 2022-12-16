E. W Scripps launches new sports division
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) has announced the launch of a sports division as it looks acquire local and national rights for teams and leagues.
“Sports is one of the most important content genres in television, with its consistently large and dedicated audiences. But the sports viewing marketplace has become extremely fragmented. Cable subscriptions are down, and regional sports networks are challenged, keeping fans from watching their home teams. Between our vast number of local stations and ION, a national network that can be customized in many markets, we believe Scripps is positioned to widely showcase leagues and players that are currently limited by aging distribution deals.” said Brian Lawlor, who has led Scripps' local media division since 2009.
Comments