Eurozone posts trade deficit in October amid rising energy prices

Dec. 16, 2022 5:20 AM ETEWG, GF, EWI, EWQ, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLFR, FLGR, FLIYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Euro Area recorded a trade deficit of EUR 26.5B in October of 2022, swinging from a EUR0.6B surplus the same month a year earlier, Eurostat said.
  • Imports surged by 30.7% to EUR 279.3B, while exports expanded at a softer 18% to EUR 252.8B.
  • Considering January to October, the trade gap was EUR 291.8B, compared to the EUR 129.3B surplus in the corresponding period of the previous year.
  • The European Union posted a trade deficit of EUR 395.3B in the first ten months of the year, compared to a surplus of EUR 80.1B in 2021.
  • The trade deficit widened sharply with Russia (EUR 134.6B from EUR 54.1B) and China (EUR 336.3B from EUR 190.1B).
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFR, FLGR.

