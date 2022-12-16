Eurozone posts trade deficit in October amid rising energy prices
- Euro Area recorded a trade deficit of EUR 26.5B in October of 2022, swinging from a EUR0.6B surplus the same month a year earlier, Eurostat said.
- Imports surged by 30.7% to EUR 279.3B, while exports expanded at a softer 18% to EUR 252.8B.
- Considering January to October, the trade gap was EUR 291.8B, compared to the EUR 129.3B surplus in the corresponding period of the previous year.
- The European Union posted a trade deficit of EUR 395.3B in the first ten months of the year, compared to a surplus of EUR 80.1B in 2021.
- The trade deficit widened sharply with Russia (EUR 134.6B from EUR 54.1B) and China (EUR 336.3B from EUR 190.1B).
