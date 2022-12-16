Alvotech completes $59.7M private offering of convertible bonds

Dec. 16, 2022 5:31 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Trading charts background

da-kuk

  • Iceland's Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) completed a private placement of ~$59.7M of subordinated convertible bonds.
  • The bonds will be convertible into new fully paid ordinary shares of Alvotech, the company added.
  • Alvotech said it plans to use the majority of the net proceeds to replace a $50M unsecured subordinated loan (Alvogen Facility) from its shareholder Alvogen, which was announced on Nov. 16.
  • The company noted that as per the Alvogen Facility agreement, associated rights by Alvogen to procure warrants representing up to 4.0% of Alvotech's ordinary share capital will no longer apply.
  • Alvotech said it will issue the bonds, with a maturity of 36 months, in two tranches. Tranche A will be ISK denominated and carry an annual payment-in-kind (PIK) coupon rate of 15% per year, while tranche B will be USD denominated and carry an annual PIK coupon rate of 12.5% per year.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.