Alvotech completes $59.7M private offering of convertible bonds
Dec. 16, 2022 5:31 AM ETAlvotech (ALVO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Iceland's Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) completed a private placement of ~$59.7M of subordinated convertible bonds.
- The bonds will be convertible into new fully paid ordinary shares of Alvotech, the company added.
- Alvotech said it plans to use the majority of the net proceeds to replace a $50M unsecured subordinated loan (Alvogen Facility) from its shareholder Alvogen, which was announced on Nov. 16.
- The company noted that as per the Alvogen Facility agreement, associated rights by Alvogen to procure warrants representing up to 4.0% of Alvotech's ordinary share capital will no longer apply.
- Alvotech said it will issue the bonds, with a maturity of 36 months, in two tranches. Tranche A will be ISK denominated and carry an annual payment-in-kind (PIK) coupon rate of 15% per year, while tranche B will be USD denominated and carry an annual PIK coupon rate of 12.5% per year.
