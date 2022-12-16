Wynn Resorts Macau inks 10-year gaming concession agreement
Dec. 16, 2022 6:13 AM ETWynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- As the Macau market holds positive prospect, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) announced Friday that Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A. has signed a 10-year agreement with the Macau government for the renewal of its gaming concession.
- The agreement covers Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace Cotai.
- Shares down 0.8% PM.
- Earlier this month, Macau gross gaming revenue fell 55.6% in November. However, the outlook for the Macau casino sector has improved with some relaxing of COVID restrictions taking place in China and the six major casino operators getting new licenses to continue operating for another ten years.
- Stock gets a Buy rating from the Wall Street Analysts in contrast to Hold rating from SA Quant rating systems.
