Centene sees FY23 adjusted EPS $6.25-$6.40 vs. consensus of $6.35; reaffirms FY22 guidance

  • Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday said it expects FY23 total revenues of $137.4 billion to $139.4 billion vs. consensus of $143.98B and adjusted diluted EPS of $6.25 to $6.40 vs. consensus of $6.35.
  • It also expects vs. premium and service revenues of $129.5 billion to $131.5 billion; Health benefits ratio of 87.2% to 87.8%; Adjusted SG&A expense ratio of 8.2% to 8.7% and Adjusted effective tax rate of 24.4% to 25.4%.
  • The company reaffirms its 2022 total revenues guidance in the previously announced range of $142.7 billion to $144.7 billion vs. consensus of $144.57B and adjusted diluted EPS guidance in the previously announced range of $5.65 to $5.75 vs. consensus of $5.73.
  • FY 2022 earnings will be reported on February 7, 2023 before market opens.
  • Additionally, in preparation for the Magellan Specialty divestiture, as well as planning for the future, the company's board has authorized a $2.0B increase to the company's existing stock repurchase program.
  • The increase is in addition to the ~$950M remaining under the previously authorized program.

