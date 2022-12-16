Health insurer Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) reiterated its 2022 outlook but set the 2023 revenue guidance below Wall Street forecasts while announcing a $2B boost to its share buyback program on Friday ahead of an investor event.

The company's 2023 guidance indicates $137.4B – $139.4B in revenue and $6.25 – $6.40 of adj. EPS compared to ~$144.0B and $6.35 in the consensus, respectively. The health benefits ratio is expected to reach 87.2% – 87.8% in 2023 compared to 87.6 % – 88.0 % in the 2022 forecast.

"We are pleased with the progress we have made on our Value Creation Plan in 2022. The momentum we have built will propel us into 2023 and beyond," Chief Executive Sarah London said ahead of the investor meeting at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The $2B increase to the share buyback program is in addition to the ~$950M remaining in the company's previously authorized buyback program, Centene (CNC) said.

For 2022, the company expects its revenue and adj. diluted earnings per share to reach $142.7B –$144.7B and $5.65 – $5.75 in line with ~$144.6B and $5.73 in the consensus and unchanged from the previous forecasts, respectively.