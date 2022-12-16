Accenture GAAP EPS of $3.08 beats by $0.18, revenue of $15.75B beats by $160M

  • Accenture press release (NYSE:ACN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $3.08 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $15.75B (+5.2% Y/Y) beats by $160M.
  • New bookings of $16.2B.
  • For Q2, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $15.2B to $15.75B vs. consensus of $15.64B, an increase of 6% to 10% in local currency.
  • For FY2023, the company raised EPS outlook to $11.20 to $11.52 vs. prior view of $11.09 to $11.40 and consensus of $11.37; continues to expect revenue growth of 8% to 11% in local currency; and now expects foreign-exchange impact of negative 5%.

