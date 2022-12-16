Argo Blockchain receives Nasdaq non-compliance notification

Dec. 16, 2022 6:55 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) has received a notification letter from Nasdaq that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.
  • The company needs a minimum bid price of $1 per share of the ADSs.
  • The Company has until June 12 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.
  • Company’s ADSs price slipped below minimum $1.00 and failed to meet the requirement for 30 consecutive trading days.
  • The notification does not affect the company's business operations, and it does not affect the company's listing on the London Stock Exchange.
  • Shares are down 1.03% premarket.

