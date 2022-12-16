The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating reported defects with Cruise vehicles.

The regulator said it has received a number of complaints about malfunctions with the General Motors (NYSE:GM) subsidiary’s Automated Driving System. The notices largely pertain to sudden braking sans driver intervention.

“Automated Driving System (ADS) equipped vehicles operated by Cruise LLC (Cruise) may engage in inappropriately hard braking or become immobilized while operating in the specified Operational Design Domain (ODD). Although the two types of incidents appear to be distinct, they each result in the Cruise vehicles becoming unexpected roadway obstacles,” the Office of Defects Investigation said. “This may introduce multiple potential hazards such as a collision with a Cruise vehicle, risk to a stranded passenger exiting an immobilized Cruise vehicle, or obstruction of other traffic including emergency vehicles.”

The specific number of incidents of hard braking and immobilization is unknown. Instead, the NHTSA stated that it has “learned about multiple immobilization incidents through a variety of sources, including discussions with Cruise, media reports, and submissions from local authorities, such as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) and the San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA),” which has prompted the investigation. While the preliminary evaluation is pursued, the regulator is recommending a recall of 242 vehicles in operation without human supervision.

General Motors (GM) stock slipped 1.52% on light volume in premarket trading.

Read more on Apple’s autonomous vehicle efforts.