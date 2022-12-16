AstraZeneca's Imjudo combo gets EMA panel nod to treat liver, lung cancers in EU

Dec. 16, 2022 7:01 AM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ:AZN) Imjudo for treating certain types of liver and lung cancers.
  • The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion on for Imjudo (tremelimumab), used in combination with Imfinzi (durvalumab), as a first line therapy for adults with advanced or unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), a type of liver cancer.
  • The Imjudo/Imfinz combo for liver cancer was approved in the U.S. in October.
  • In addition, the CHMP recommended granting marketing authorization to tremelimumab in combination with Imfinzi and platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment of adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK positive mutations.
  • The Imjudo (tremelimumab), Imfinzi combo for this type of lung cancer was approved in the U.S. last month.

