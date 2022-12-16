Avaya slumps 32% on report it's nearing a chapter 11 bankruptcy filling
Dec. 16, 2022 7:02 AM ETAvaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)APOBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Avaya Holdings (NYSE:AVYA) plunged 32% in premarket trading on a report that it's nearing a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to help its balance sheet.
- Under one plan, which is supported by a senior lender group including Apollo Global (APO), Avaya's (AVYA) debt would be significantly cut through a Chapter 11 filing, which would also wipe out shareholders, according to a WSJ report on Thursday, which cited people familiar.
- Another plan, which is backed by holders of Avaya's unsecured bonds, would restructure the company out of court, including issuing new bonds and loans to retire some of the company's debt, the WSJ reported. Avaya (AVYA) declined to comment to the WSJ.
- The potential bankruptcy filing comes after Avaya (AVYA) on Tuesday said it was having "constructive" discussions with its financial stakeholders regarding a resolution its balance sheet issues. That disclosure sent Avaya's shares plunging over 40%. Avaya shares have plunged 97% this year.
- Avaya (AVYA) short interest is 24%.
