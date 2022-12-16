Jana Partners plans to push for board seats at Freshpet

Jana Partners confirmed in a SEC filing that it hold an active stake of 8.6% in Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), which is lower than what it held at the end of Q3.

The hedge fund has informed the the company of its intent to solicit proxies at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. Last week, Jana Partners hired the former chief executive officer of premium pet food brand Blue Buffalo to help with its campaign.

Jana Partners bought shares of Freshpet (FRPT) in September and said it intended to hold talks with FRPT's management regarding its costs and operational capabilities.

Shares of Freshpet are down 42% on year-to-date basis and are more than 20% lower just over the last six weeks.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on FRPT moved to Hold from Sell on November 4.

The last two Seeking Alpha articles written on Freshpet (FRPT) were on the bearish side.