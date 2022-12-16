Darden Restaurants GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats by $0.08, revenue of $2.49B beats by $60M, updates fiscal 2023 outlook
Dec. 16, 2022 7:06 AM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Darden Restaurants press release (NYSE:DRI): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.52 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $2.49B (+9.7% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- FY2023 Outlook: Total sales of $10.3B-$10.45 from prior view of $10.2B to $10.4B vs. consensus of $10.32B; Same-restaurant sales growth of 5% to 6.5% from prior view of 4% to 6%; 55 to 60 new restaurant openings; Total capital spending of $525M to $575M; Total inflation of approximately 7%; An effective tax rate of approximately 13%; Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $7.60 to $8.00 from prior guidance of $7.40 to $8.00 vs. consensus of $7.75; Approximately 123M weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
- Shares +0.71% PM.
Comments