UK consumer confidence edges up in Dec
- The GfK Consumer Confidence indicator in the United Kingdom rose slightly to -42 in December 2022, improving for the third straight month but remaining near a record low of -49 reached in September as high inflation continued to erode household income and as the country braces for a prolonged recession.
- Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK, warned "of a tough road ahead" due to economic uncertainties in the UK,. He added that "real wages are falling as inflation continues to bite hard, further straining the discretionary budget of many households as we enter the last few shopping days before Christmas."
- The report noted that the outlook for personal financial situation over the next 12 months stayed at a record low, while concerns about the economic future remained acute.
- ETFs: FXB, EWU, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, FLGB.
