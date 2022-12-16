Adagene adds 12% on clinical trial collaboration with Roche

Dec. 16, 2022 7:15 AM ETAdagene Inc. (ADAG)RHHBY, RHHBFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

China-based biotech Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) on Friday to study its anti-cancer agent ADG126 for liver cancer in combination with two of the Swiss pharma giant’s FDA-approved cancer treatments. Adagene (ADAG) ADRs gained ~12% pre-market in reaction.

The partnership is focused on studying the potential of anti-CTLA-4 antibody ADG126 with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a triple combo in the first-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Per the terms, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will sponsor and run a randomized Phase 1/2 global trial of 60 patients to study the triple combination versus standard-of-care atezolizumab and bevacizumab alone. Each company is responsible for supplying its respective anti-cancer agents for the trial. Further financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to initiate this collaboration with Roche and explore the potential of ADG126 as a key component of a triplet combination for treating first-line liver cancer, along with an established standard-of-care doublet pioneered by Roche,” Adagene (ADAG) CEO Peter Luo said.

The partnership follows a licensing arrangement signed by Adagene (ADAG) with Frech pharma giant Sanofi (SNY) early this year for certain immuno-oncology drugs.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.