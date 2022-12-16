China-based biotech Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) announced a clinical trial collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) on Friday to study its anti-cancer agent ADG126 for liver cancer in combination with two of the Swiss pharma giant’s FDA-approved cancer treatments. Adagene (ADAG) ADRs gained ~12% pre-market in reaction.

The partnership is focused on studying the potential of anti-CTLA-4 antibody ADG126 with Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) atezolizumab and bevacizumab as a triple combo in the first-line treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Per the terms, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) will sponsor and run a randomized Phase 1/2 global trial of 60 patients to study the triple combination versus standard-of-care atezolizumab and bevacizumab alone. Each company is responsible for supplying its respective anti-cancer agents for the trial. Further financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to initiate this collaboration with Roche and explore the potential of ADG126 as a key component of a triplet combination for treating first-line liver cancer, along with an established standard-of-care doublet pioneered by Roche,” Adagene (ADAG) CEO Peter Luo said.

The partnership follows a licensing arrangement signed by Adagene (ADAG) with Frech pharma giant Sanofi (SNY) early this year for certain immuno-oncology drugs.