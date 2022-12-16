TikTok, the popular social networking app owned by China's ByteDance (BDNCE), is attempting to distance itself from its parent company, but has struggled to do so as ByteDance is still heavily reliant on Chinese workers for some key functions.

Both TikTok and ByteDance (BDNCE) have transferred some key executives to Singapore and the U.S. and boosted hiring outside of China, along with internal reorganizations, but there are still some engineers who work on TikTok's algorithms inside China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news outlet added that ByteDance (BDNCE) is still recruiting inside China, making TikTok's efforts to distance itself harder.

TikTok has come under intense scrutiny in recent days as a swath of U.S. lawmakers look to ban the app stateside.

On Thursday, the Senate passed a bill to ban TikTok on government devices. Additionally, 12 states, including Georgia, Texas, Maryland and Iowa have already passed legislation that restricts the usage of TikTok on devices controlled or issued by their respective state governments.

The U.S. military previously banned TikTok from its government issued devices.

ByteDance (BDNCE) has advertised some jobs inside China relating to TikTok features such as private messaging, live-streaming and marketplace, while also advertising jobs for international expansion, The Journal added.

TikTok has more than 20,000 employees across the globe, with roughly 25% of them being based in the U.S.

Earlier this month, it was reported that fresh concerns over TikTok had emerged from the Biden Administration, leading to a delay in a deal with that company over its data security. The new concerns included how TikTok would share information with the algorithm that figures out what videos to show its users, as well as the level of trust lawmakers would place in the company.

As part of the deal, TikTok would store its American data only on U.S.-based servers, most likely run by Oracle (ORCL), as opposed to its own servers in Singapore and Virginia. In addition, Oracle (ORCL) would monitor TikTok's algorithms over content recommendations on concerns over Chinese government interference.

The deal would also see TikTok create a board of security experts who report to the U.S. government.

In June, TikTok said it would route all of its U.S. traffic through Oracle's (ORCL) cloud technology infrastructure to better secure the information of its U.S.-based users.

Former President Trump nearly forced a sale of TikTok in 2020 over national security concerns on worries that data could be sent to China's Communist Party.

Last month, TikTok turned on its e-commerce engine in the U.S. as it looks to diversify its revenue.