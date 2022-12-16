Amicus Pombiliti for Pompe disease gets EMA panel's greenlight
Dec. 16, 2022 7:23 AM ETAmicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Amicus Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FOLD) Pombiliti (cipaglucosidase alfa), in combination with the enzyme stabilizer miglustat, to treat adults with late-onset Pompe disease.
- Glycogen storage disease type II, also known as Pompe disease, is characterized by an abnormal buildup of a complex sugar molecule called glycogen inside the body's cells. The condition leads to weakness of heart and skeletal muscles causing heart and mobility issues, among others. The disease is caused due to variations in the GAA gene, which is responsible for production and function of a protein called acid alpha-glucosidase.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted the positive opinon on Pombiliti, which is an which is an enzyme replacement therapy that provides an exogenous source of acid α-glucosidase.
- The European Commission, which generally follows the opinion of the CHMP, will now decide on approval of the therapy.
Comments