The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has proved to be the most controversial to date, but many parties are cashing in on the benefits the competition has to offer. There's been a series of upsets in the tournament this year, making for even bigger exposure when it comes to viewing numbers, and France will face off against Argentina in the final match on Sunday. Based on historical growth trends, around 1.5B people are expected to watch the championship game across the globe, representing nearly a fifth of all humans living on Earth.

Bottom line: That's a big platform to get out your message. In terms of hard cash, host countries don't turn a profit from the games, though it does boost their standing on the world stage and projects soft power as a good place to do business. Advertisers, on the other hand, hope to ring the register on their marketing efforts, with commercials, jerseys and stadium banners all being watched by billions of eyeballs. This year's affiliate sponsors include Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Budweiser (BUD), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMPY), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Visa (NYSE:V).

"If they genuinely felt strong about the matter, then they could pull out of those markets," said Kieran Maguire of the University of Liverpool, when asked about commercial deals despite controversies surrounding Qatar's treatment of migrant workers and the LGBT community, restriction of political expression, and claims of bribery to host the tournament. "We had the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and remember, Russia had invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 but that didn't stop any of the sponsors from getting involved."

Bit of a stretch? Some claim that the country of the World Cup champion can see percentage points of GDP growth following the event due to greater international visibility. However, the connections to exports and trade are difficult to assess, and can also be impacted by external factors or trends in the global economy.