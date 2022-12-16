Steakholder Foods announces accelerated go-to-market strategy for 2023
Dec. 16, 2022 7:30 AM ETSTKHBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Steakholder Foods (STKH) will focus on commercialization of its 3D bio-printer in 2023 to accelerate its go-to-market strategy through business collaborations and partnerships.
- In 2022, the company dedicated resources to the development of its proprietary 3D bio-printer while expanding its associated intellectual property portfolio and it gained industry-wide interest in the second half of 2022 when the company embarked on a world tour with a prototype, printing steaks on demand at conferences and events in three continents.
- The company plans to leverage this interest to accelerate business collaborations and strategic partnerships for the purpose of commercializing its 3D bio-printing capabilities.
- Shares were up 4.9% after hours.
