Darden Restaurants tracks higher after comparable sales impress

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) gained in early trading on Friday after sliding past consensus estimates with its FQ2 earnings report.

Comparable sales were up 7.3% during the quarter vs. +4.9% consensus, including positive comps for Olive Garden Olive Garden (+7.6%), LongHorn Steakhouse (+7.3%), and the fine dining business (+5.9%).

In a pre-pandemic comparison, Darden noted average weekly sales were $101,092 vs. $88,055 in 2020.

Segment profit fell at Olive Garden to $218.9M from $235.1M a year ago. Longhorn Steakhouse recorded profit of $85.6M vs. $83.6M a year ago.

CEO statement: "All of our brands performed at a high level by remaining focused on our Back-to-Basics Operating Philosophy anchored in food, service and atmosphere. I am proud of the focus and commitment our teams continue to display. Their disciplined approach in executing our strategy is what enables us to succeed, evidenced by the fact that, just last week, we surpassed $10 billion in sales on a trailing 52-week basis for the first time in Darden's history."

Guidance: Darden Restaurants (DRI) sees total FY23 sales of $10.3B to $10.45 vs. a prior view of $10.2B to $10.4B and consensus of $10.32B. Same-restaurant sales growth of 5% to 6.5% is anticipated vs. prior view of 4% to 6%. The restaurant operator expects 55 to 60 new restaurant openings. Total capital spending of $525M to $575M is anticipated. EPS from continuing operations is seen falling in a range of $7.60 to $8.00 vs. $7.40 to $8.00 prior view and $7.75 consensus.

Shares of DRI moved up 0.79% premarket to $143.99 following the earnings topper.

