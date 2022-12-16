Maxar Technologies shares soar on report of takeover by Advent International for $6.4B in cash
Dec. 16, 2022 7:35 AM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), MAXR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Space and satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares is surging ~123% premarket on reports to be acquired by United States-based Advent International in an all-cash transaction that values Maxar at an enterprise value of ~$6.4B.
- Pursuant to the deal, Maxar will remain a U.S.-controlled and operated company.
- Advent brings 35+ year investment track record with significant experience in global security and defense.
- The deal will support Maxar to accelerate investment in and development of the company’s next-generation satellite technologies and data insights for its customers.
- With the move, Maxar will benefit from the significant resources, operational expertise and capacity for investment provided by Advent.
- As a private company, Maxar will be able to accelerate investments in next-generation satellite technologies and data insights that are vital to the company’s government and commercial customers, as well as pursue select, strategic M&A to further enhance the company’s portfolio of solutions.
- Maxar stockholders to receive $53.00/share in cash, a 129% premium to prior closing price.
- The transaction is expected to close mid-2023.
- Upon closure, Maxar’s common stock will no longer be publicly listed and is expected that Maxar will continue to operate under the same brand and maintain its current headquarters in Westminster, Colorado.
