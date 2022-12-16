Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) acquired a 557K-square-foot mixed-use property, McKinney & Olive, in uptown Dallas through a 50/50 joint venture with Granite Properties, it said Friday.

The property is 99% leased with rents estimated to be 35% below-market, implying "McKinney & Olive provides meaningful NOI (net operating income) upside potential," said Highwoods (HIW) President and CEO Ted Klinck.

The joint venture's total investment is expected to be $394.7M, which includes $1.7M of near-term building improvements and $2.0M of transaction costs. During 2023, McKinney & Olive is expected to generate cash net operating income of $22.0M and GAAP net operating income of $26.2M.

"We have long emphasized the importance of having a strong balance sheet with dry powder to capitalize on exactly this type of strategic opportunity — acquiring a singularly iconic asset such as McKinney & Olive at or below estimated replacement cost," Klinck said.

The company remains committed to maintaining a strong balance sheet and plans to focus primarily on accelerating its non-core disposition in 2023 as the investment sales market stabilizes, he added.

Earlier in the week, Highwoods (HIW) said it's forming a joint venture with The Bromley Companies to build an office development project in Tampa, Florida.