Ocugen spikes as FDA OKs Phase 3 trial design for cell therapy
Dec. 16, 2022 7:37 AM ETOcugen, Inc. (OCGN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares added ~8% pre-market Friday after announcing that the FDA agreed to the company’s Phase 3 trial design for NeoCart, a cell therapy candidate undergoing investigations for the repair of knee cartilage lesions in adults.
- The company plans to submit an Investigational New Drug amendment to start a late-stage trial for the candidate in late 2023/early 2024. The randomized trial will be designed to show the potential of NeoCart over standard-of-care chondroplasty in patients with articular cartilage defects.
- In May 2022, the FDA issued a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to NeoCart for the repair of knee cartilage injuries in adults.
- Additionally, Ocugen (OCGN) announced Thursday that the FDA granted the orphan drug designations to its gene therapy candidate OCU400 as a treatment for eye disorders, retinitis pigmentosa, and Leber congenital amaurosis.
- With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.
- “We look forward to working collaboratively with the FDA and other agencies to progress OCU400 through clinical development to commercialization,” Ocugen’s (OCGN) Chief Scientific Officer Arun Upadhyay remarked.
Comments (1)