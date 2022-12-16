Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) slumped in early trading on Friday after the electric vehicle market confirmed it is in discussions with investors for additional capital of up to $170M. As part of those discussions, Faraday has received a binding letter of intent from an existing investor for $30M.

The company needs the funding with a target to deliver its FF 91 Futurist vehicle to customers in April. FFIE said it expects to start production of its FF 91 Futurist electric car at its manufacturing facility at the end of March.

“The management team at FF is committed to executing the next milestones and I’m energized by the commitment of the team. We will utilize our capital in a disciplined manner that is focused on bringing the best product to market," noted Faraday CEO Xuefeng Chen.

Shares of FFIE swung 21.55% lower during the premarket session on Friday.