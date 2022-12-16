EMA committee rejects Y-mAbs Omblastys for neuroblastoma
Dec. 16, 2022 7:50 AM ETY-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) declined to recommended the approval of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) radiopharmaceutical Omblastys to treat neuroblastoma.
- The New York-based company had applied to the EMA seeking approval of Omblastys (iodine (131I) omburtamab) to treat neuroblastoma in patients whose disease had spread to the brain, spinal cord or the leptomeninges and which was previously treated.
- Neuroblastoma is a cancer which develops from immature nerve cells found in several parts of the body.
- Y-mAbs had provided results from one main study conducted in 109 children.
- The EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (OTC:CHMP) that it was not possible to conclude on the effectiveness of Omblastys. As the main trial did not have a randomized comparator, it was not possible to determine a treatment effect.
- In addition, the agency said that it could not be ascertained that the patients in the external control group selected for reference by the company, had a similar underlying prognosis as those treated with Omblastys in the study.
- Therefore the CHMP's opinion was that the balance of benefits and risks of Omblastys to treat neuroblastoma could not be established.
- Earlier in December, the FDA had also rejected to approved I-omburtamab for neuroblastoma.
