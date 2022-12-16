Moderna wins EU backing for use of BA.1 targeting Omicron booster in children
Dec. 16, 2022 8:04 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced Friday that an expert panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed the use of its BA.1 targeting bivalent vaccine mRNA-1273.214 as a booster shot in children aged 6 – 11 years.
- Accordingly, the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion to recommend a change to the marketing authorization granted for the company to include a booster dose of the vaccine for the age group.
- The vaccine named Spikevax, adjusted for the Original COVID strain and Omicron BA.1 subvariant, will therefore be available in Europe for children (6-11 years) as a booster shot at least three months from the last COVID-19 vaccine dose.
- The decision is subject to authorization from the European Commission. The company has supported the pediatric application with clinical trial data for its original vaccine, Spikevax, and Phase 2/3 data for BA.1 targeting bivalent vaccine.
- In September, CHMP backed BA.1 bivalent shot as a booster vaccine for people aged 12 years and above.
