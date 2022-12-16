Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) posted a beat on top and bottom lines for the first quarter.

For the reported quarter, the Minnesota-based recreational vehicle manufacturer reported Winnebago $2.07 in adjusted EPS, $0.28 above consensus. Meanwhile, $952.2M in sales for the period was $86.09M.

“Winnebago Industries’ first quarter results are a testament to the strength, diversification and resiliency of our brand portfolio amid a dynamic macroeconomic environment,” CEO Michael Happe commented. “Growth in our Motorhome and Marine segments helped to mitigate challenging market conditions in our Towables business, demonstrating the ongoing benefits of a more balanced array of outdoor recreation businesses.”

However, Happe said that the company expects “uncertain market conditions” to persist into 2023. He added that continued headwinds will hit the supply chain as well.

“Navigating the near-term during the rest of Fiscal 2023 is critically important in maintaining momentum and financial health,” he said. “We expect some supply chain issues and the normalization of outdoor retail demand to continue through the rest of this period, yet we are focused on maintaining solid profitability by leveraging our highly variable cost structure, strong relationships with dealers and suppliers, and the appeal of our increasingly diverse portfolio of premium brands.”

Shares of Winnebago (WGO) rose 2% in premarket trading.

Dig into the details of the quarterly results.