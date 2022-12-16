Against a backdrop of slumping capital markets and its retreat from consumer banking, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) may lay off as many as 4,000 employees as it strives to meet profitability goals, Semafor's Liz Hoffman reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The cuts appear to be much larger than those planned at its Wall Street rivals. For example, Citi (C) is letting go of dozens of employees and Barclays (BCS) is laying off ~200, CNBC had reported.

Managers across Goldman (GS) have been instructed to identify low performers as the company could cut as much as 8% of its workforce early next year, Hoffman reported. Still, no final list has been drawn up.

As of Sept. 30, 2022, the firm's headcount stood at 49,100, up 4% from June 30 and 14% from a year earlier. according to its 10-Q filing. Compensation and benefit expenses were $3.61B in Q3 2022, down 2% from the previous quarter and up 14% from the year-ago period. So 8% of that amount comes to ~3,900 jobs.

In a typical year, the firm either lays off or pays no bonus to 2%-5% of its employees, the Semafor article said. In 2020, Wall Street firms largely skipped the annual headcount cuts due to the pandemic. And in 2021, investment banking activity was so brisk, layoffs weren't needed.

In October, Goldman (GS) announced a new corporate structure that folded its relatively young consumer banking business, including its Marcus consumer digital bank, into its Asset and Wealth Management unit, essentially dialing back its consumer banking ambitions after racking up billions of dollars of losses.

Last February, at an industry conference, Goldman (GS) CEO David Solomon updated investors on the bank's progress in meeting the targets it set out two years ago.