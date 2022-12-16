EH, PL, and BKSY are among pre market gainers
- Maxar Technologies (MAXR) +123% technologies shares soar on report of takeover by Advent International for $6.4B in cash.
- EUDA Health Holdings (EUDA) +24%.
- Exact Sciences (EXAS) +19% falls 39% on results from trial of colorectal cancer blood test.
- BlackSky Technology (BKSY) +10%.
- Travelzoo (TZOO) +8% on guiding Q4 revenue outlook above consensus.
- Ocugen (OCGN) +6% spikes as FDA OKs Phase 3 trial design for cell therapy.
- Planet Labs (PL) +7%.
- Tuniu (TOUR) +6%.
- EHang Holdings (EH) +5%.
- Adobe (ADBE) +5% on Q4 earnings.
Comments