A panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the expanded approval of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Adcirca (tadalafil) to treat patients aged two years and above with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) classified as WHO functional class 2 and 3.

Adcirca is already approved in the EU to treat certain adults with PAH — a type of high blood pressure which affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart.

In addition, the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said that Lilly withdrew its application on Dec. 7 for the use of Olumiant (baricitinib) to treat hospitalized adults with COVID-19 who require low-flow oxygen or non-invasive ventilation/high-flow oxygen.

The company had presented the results from three studies in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the CHMP added.

The CHMP said that based on the review of information and the company's responses to the agency's questions, at the time of the withdrawal, the agency had some concerns and its provisional opinion was that Olumiant could not have been authorized to treat COVID-19.

The agency added that the data submitted by the company did not conclusively show that the drug provided meaningful benefits to patients.

Therefore, at the time of the withdrawal, the agency's opinion was that the benefit/risk balance of Olumiant was negative.

In a letter to the agency, notifying about the withdrawal, Lilly noted that it withdrew the filing because of the agency's opinion that available data were not sufficient to conclude on a positive benefit-risk balance for the proposed use.

Lilly and Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Olumiant is already approved in the EU to treat certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata.