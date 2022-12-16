Ballantyne Strong plans to change name, complete reincorporation
- Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) plans to change its name to FG Group Holdings, effective Dec. 23 after market close.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE under the new ticker symbol FGH from Dec. 27, market open.
- The board had approved the name change at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.
- Also, BTN intends to complete its reincorporation to Nevada from Delaware, also effective Dec. 23 market close.
- The reincorporation was approved by shareholders at the diversified holding company's Dec. 6 annual meeting of stockholders.
