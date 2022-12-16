Ballantyne Strong plans to change name, complete reincorporation

Dec. 16, 2022 8:25 AM ETBallantyne Strong, Inc (BTN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

pop corn and on red armchair cinema

batuhan toker/iStock via Getty Images

  • Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) plans to change its name to FG Group Holdings, effective Dec. 23 after market close.
  • The shares are expected to begin trading on NYSE under the new ticker symbol FGH from Dec. 27, market open.
  • The board had approved the name change at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders.
  • Also, BTN intends to complete its reincorporation to Nevada from Delaware, also effective Dec. 23 market close.
  • The reincorporation was approved by shareholders at the diversified holding company's Dec. 6 annual meeting of stockholders.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.