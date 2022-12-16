Sitio Royalties (NYSE:STR) was rated Overweight in new research coverage by analysts at KeyBanc. They said the mineral and royalties company is setting itself up as a major consolidator in the oil-rich Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico after several acquisitions this year.

“Past and pending acquisitions make Sitio one of the largest public minerals companies, providing it an opportunity to use its scale to continue pursuing accretive growth opportunities,” Tim Rezvan, analyst at KeyBanc said in a Dec. 15 report. “Increased scale results in lower cash unit costs, lower cost of capital and more institutional relevance.”

KeyBanc set a price target of $36 a share on Sitio, based on a target enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.9 times and a distribution yield of 6.8%. The valuation also is based on a price forecast for WTI crude of $81 a barrel and for Henry Hub natural gas at $5.50 per thousand cubic feet in 2023.

Mineral royalty owners collect a payment for the oil and gas pumped on their land, typically 12.5% to 20% of the value of the energy blackssource. They’re not responsible for drilling or overhead costs and see higher revenue when commodity prices are rising.

Sitio (STR) this year was formed from a merger between Desert Peak Minerals and Falcon Minerals, which was partly owned by private equity firm Blackstone Group (BX).