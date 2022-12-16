Agrify plummets 47% on pricing of $8.7M public offering
Dec. 16, 2022 8:29 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares plunges 47% premarket on pricing its previously announced underwritten public offering.
- The company has announced the offering of (i) 11,884,615 shares of its common stock, and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so chose, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares of its common stock, and (ii) accompanying warrants to purchase 26,769,230 shares of its common stock.
- The shares of common stock and the accompanying common warrants will be issued separately but can only be purchased together in the offering.
- The combined public offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying two common warrants is $0.65, and the combined offering price for each pre-funded warrant and accompanying two common warrants is $0.649, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock and accompanying two common warrants, less the $0.001/share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant.
- The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be ~$8.7M, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the company.
- The offering is expected to close on December 20, 2022.
