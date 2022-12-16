4 stocks to watch on Friday: Adobe, Meta Platforms and more

Wall Street is looking to regain its footing on Friday after a sharp drop the previous day. The S&P 500 fell 2.5% on Thursday in the aftermath of Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision, which included a hawkish forecast on interest rates. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

Adobe ( NASDAQ: ADBE beat expectations with its quarterly results and gave a strong forecast. Revenue for Q4 climbed 10% to $4.53B. For Q1, the software provider predicted earnings of $3.65 to $3.70 per share. Analysts are looking for $3.67 per share.

A positive analyst comment gave a premarket boost to Meta Platforms (META). Shares of the Facebook parent advanced 2% after J.P. Morgan raised its rating on the stock to Overweight from Neutral, citing increased cost discipline and a better revenue outlook.

Accenture (ACN) reported a Q1 profit that beat expectations, on revenue that climbed 5% to $15.75B. The top-line total exceeded projections by $160M. The IT services and consulting company raised its 2023 EPS forecast to $11.20-$11.52. Analysts already have an EPS consensus estimate of $11.37.

Winnebago (WGO) reported a Q1 profit that surpassed expectations by more than 15%. The recreational vehicle maker said its revenue dropped 17% to $952M. Still, the top-line figure exceeded consensus by $86M.

Turning away from the financial markets, look into the economics of the World Cup as France and Argentina are set to meet in the final over the weekend.