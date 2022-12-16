Nano-cap Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) announced Friday that its Phase 2 trial for lead candidate LB1148 in certain post-operative GI complications had generated enough data for evaluation, and as a result, the company is voluntarily ending its enrollment.

The U.S.-based study is designed to investigate LB1148 in the reduction of intra-abdominal adhesions in patients following elective bowel resection (PROFILE).

“Palisade believes that the data collected to date is sufficient for its evaluation purposes, including an evaluation of its risk profile, and for such reason, the Company is voluntarily ceasing enrollment in the trial,” Carlsbad, California-based biopharma said.

The company expects to report topline data from the study in H1 2023.

“We remain encouraged by the data demonstrated by LB1148 and are committed to driving its development in a manner that we believe best positions us to provide patient benefit, and ultimately approval,” Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio (PALI) Herbert Slade said.

Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners wrote last month that with LB1148, Palisade Bio (PALI) is eyeing an addressable market comprising 6.9M patients in the U.S. alone, 20% of which could generate more than $1.5B in revenue.