TraceSafe announces name and symbol change
Dec. 16, 2022 8:35 AM ETTraceSafe Inc. (UTOLF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Tracesafe (OTCPK:UTOLF) has changed its legal name to ShiftCarbon Inc.
- The ticker symbol of the company's common shares on the CSE will also change from "TSF" to "SHFT".
- The trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol with a new CUSIP number at the market open on or around December 20, 2022.
- The company will continue using the TraceSafe brand for its suite of IoT and Real Time Location Services cloud platform, as it continues to drive revenue.
The name change reflects the company's new strategic focus on sustainability products that help customers meet stakeholder and regulatory climate disclosure requirements while also providing innovative ways to embed carbon offsets into customers' business operations.
"This is an exciting new chapter for the company. The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets" has estimated that demand for carbon credits could increase by a factor of 15 or more by 2030 and be worth upward of $50 billion in 2030. We believe that our unique approach to decarbonization will propel the trading of carbon credits and help enterprises-and the world-reach our ambitious goals for reaching net zero," said Wayne Lloyd, CEO. "
