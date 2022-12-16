Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock slipped 1.5% in Friday premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the life insurer to Underweight from Equal Weight on an outlook for higher earnings volatility that its peer MetLife (MET) and less capital flexibility.

Primarily, Greenspan's downgrade is due to its relative value, as Prudential's (PRU) valuation has expanded relative to MET. Currently, PRU is trading at a 0.2x discount to MET shares, with PRU at 8.4x 2024 earnings while MET is trading at 8.6x. "We view the consistency of results that MET has delivered and its current more flexible capital position as demanding a greater valuation premium vs. PRU," Greenspan wrote in a note to clients.

She also pointed out that Prudential (PRU) capital flexibility is limited as it absorbs a year-end statutory charge and has shifted capital to operating companies to support growth.

The analyst also sees a potential for a further goodwill impairment from its Assurance IQ business.

There's also risk to the company's stock buyback program as the board considers the potential for recession, she added.

Greenspan's Underweight rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating, also at Hold.

SA contributor Geoff Considine, though, points to Prudential (PRU) management's impressive cost-cutting and the company's well-buttressed balance sheet.