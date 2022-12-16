Prudential downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo on valuation imbalance

Dec. 16, 2022 8:39 AM ETPrudential Financial, Inc. (PRU)METBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments

Risk and Reward Street Crossing

JamesBrey

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stock slipped 1.5% in Friday premarket trading after Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan downgraded the life insurer to Underweight from Equal Weight on an outlook for higher earnings volatility that its peer MetLife (MET) and less capital flexibility.

Primarily, Greenspan's downgrade is due to its relative value, as Prudential's (PRU) valuation has expanded relative to MET. Currently, PRU is trading at a 0.2x discount to MET shares, with PRU at 8.4x 2024 earnings while MET is trading at 8.6x. "We view the consistency of results that MET has delivered and its current more flexible capital position as demanding a greater valuation premium vs. PRU," Greenspan wrote in a note to clients.

She also pointed out that Prudential (PRU) capital flexibility is limited as it absorbs a year-end statutory charge and has shifted capital to operating companies to support growth.

The analyst also sees a potential for a further goodwill impairment from its Assurance IQ business.

There's also risk to the company's stock buyback program as the board considers the potential for recession, she added.

Greenspan's Underweight rating contrasts with the SA Quant rating of Hold and the average Wall Street rating, also at Hold.

SA contributor Geoff Considine, though, points to Prudential (PRU) management's impressive cost-cutting and the company's well-buttressed balance sheet.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.