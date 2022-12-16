Cathie Wood’s ARKK attracted $1.5B in 2022, while dropping 65%

With just two trading weeks left in 2022, Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) looks to hold onto the more than $1.5B worth of investor capital that it attracted during the year. This influx came despite a plunge of more than 60% in the fund's trading price.

In total, ARKK was able to attract $1.54B in 2022 while the ETF's price dropped 65.7%. The steep drop follows 2021’s decline of -25%. In the sphere of 2,750 ETFs that don’t include leveraged or inverse funds, ARKK ranked as the 20th worst performing exchange traded fund in 2022.

While ARKK was able to garner net new money despite its poor performance, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), the world’s largest exchange traded fund, which tracks the price movements of the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500), saw capital outflows on the year of $4.27B. SPY has dropped 18.4% in 2022.

Aside from ARKK, Wood’s other actively managed exchange traded funds have struggled in 2022 as well. Year-to-date price action: (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -66.1%, (BATS:ARKQ) -46.2%, (ARKG) -52.7%, (ARKF) -63.8%, and (ARKX) -34.1%.

In other related ARK Invest news, Cathie Wood purchased shares of Elon Musk’s Tesla after the stock stumbled to a new two-year trading low.