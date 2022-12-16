Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) stock edged lower in premarket trading on Friday as Baird downgraded the stock to Neutral.

The bank’s analysts said that channel checks reflected “broad volume deceleration across verticals” and weakening early cycle indicators. As such, shares are expected to remain range-bound for the foreseeable future.

“While decelerating/normalizing trends aren’t overly surprising, we think when combined with softer early cycle datapoints this provides a backdrop in which multiple expansion could be more limited,” the downgrade note explained. “To be clear, our downgrade is cyclical in nature, we remain positive on the company’s execution over the past few years.”

Despite the positivity, the bank’s analysts trimmed their price target to $190 from a prior $200 alongside the downgrade from Buy to Neutral. Shares of the Atlanta-based lighting and building solutions company edged 1.92% lower in premarket trading.

