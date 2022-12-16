IMV to launch $9M registered direct offering
- Biopharmaceutical company IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) (TSX:IMV:CA) plans to launch a $9M registered direct offering.
- The company is set to sell an aggregate of 3,448,276 shares and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,448,276 shares at $2.61 per share.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $2.50 per share.
- The net proceeds are expected to be used to continue the clinical development of the company's lead product candidate, maveropepimut-S, and the proprietary drug delivery platform, as well as for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 20.
