Lennox International (NYSE:LII) on Friday was upgraded to a Neutral investment rating from Underperform by analysts at Mizuho Securities. They said the maker of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment is making improvements to its commercial business, though the residential market is still uncertain.

“Investors now await proof of a commercial recovery and better visibility into the extent of the volume pressure across the residential markets,” Brett Linzey, analyst at Mizuho, said in a Dec. 16 report. “We believe bearish sentiment could be near peak as it relates to areas of the residential complex.”

Mizuho this week attended Lennox’s (LII) investor day, where new CEO Alok Maskara and CFO Joe Reitmeier were among the executives who presented information about the company.

Mizuho raised its price target on Lennox (LII) to $260 a share from $210, and increased its EPS estimate to $14.75 from $14.20 for 2023.