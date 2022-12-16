Kinsale Capital Group acquires real estate property in Richmond for $76.2M

Dec. 16, 2022 8:50 AM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kinsale Capital (NYSE:KNSL) has acquired real estate property adjacent to its current headquarters in Richmond, Virginia for $76.2M, through a wholly owned subsidiary.
  • The property is comprised of two office buildings totaling over 580K square feet situated on ~29 acres of land.
  • The majority of the space is subject to a long-term lease with the seller.
  • The property is expected to provide flexibility for future expansion of the company’s operations as well as serve as an investment opportunity.
  • The acquisition was funded primarily through a draw from the company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.