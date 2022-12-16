Kinsale Capital Group acquires real estate property in Richmond for $76.2M
Dec. 16, 2022 8:50 AM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kinsale Capital (NYSE:KNSL) has acquired real estate property adjacent to its current headquarters in Richmond, Virginia for $76.2M, through a wholly owned subsidiary.
- The property is comprised of two office buildings totaling over 580K square feet situated on ~29 acres of land.
- The majority of the space is subject to a long-term lease with the seller.
- The property is expected to provide flexibility for future expansion of the company’s operations as well as serve as an investment opportunity.
- The acquisition was funded primarily through a draw from the company’s unsecured revolving credit facility.
